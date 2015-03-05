(Adds company reaction, closing share prices)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, March 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen
will return to France's benchmark CAC-40 index, stock market
operator Euronext said on Thursday, delivering a likely boost to
the French carmaker as it emerges from a prolonged European
sales slump and bailout.
Peugeot will replace Gemalto, which had already
been identified as a possible exit candidate before reports last
month that millions of its mobile phone SIM cards had been
hacked by U.S. and British intelligence.
CAC-40 re-entry could boost Peugeot's shares - up 49
percent so far this year - by triggering automatic buying on
behalf of exchange-traded and tracker funds.
It may also further increase liquidity and put the carmaker
firmly back on the radar for foreign investors - as well
signalling to customers, staff and competitors that the
company's turnaround strategy is gaining traction.
"Returning to the CAC-40 will increase our international
exposure, which is an important part of the plan," Peugeot
spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.
Spiralling losses led Peugeot to a 3 billion euro ($3.31
billion) bailout last year, in which the French government and
Chinese state-controlled carmaker Dongfeng took
matching 14 percent stakes in the Paris-based company.
New Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, appointed during the
bailout negotiations, has since begun cutting inventory,
production costs and the group's model lineup in pursuit of a 2
percent operating margin by 2018.
Gemalto's CAC-40 exit and Peugeot's return, after a
two-and-a-half-year absence, will take effect on March 23,
Euronext said. Index membership decisions reflect the size of a
company's free-floating market capitalisation and trading
volumes.
Peugeot shares closed 2.9 percent higher in Paris ahead of
the announcement, with Gemalto down 2.6 percent.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
