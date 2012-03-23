(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, March 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and General Motors may expand their alliance plan to
cover more vehicle categories and technologies, the French
automaker said on Friday.
The companies may share larger vehicles, dual-clutch
transmissions and a small car for emerging markets including
Latin America, Peugeot said, in addition to pooled development
and production of subcompacts and mid-sized cars, announced last
month.
Plans to assemble a new compact vehicle at Peugeot's Madrid
plant have been suspended indefinitely, the automaker said in a
statement released after a meeting with union representatives in
Paris.
GM and Peugeot announced their broad-based alliance on Feb.
29, pledging savings from shared purchasing costs, research and
development, vehicle platforms and production.
They also pledged to study cooperation opportunities in
minivans, crossovers and small cars with hybrid powertrains or
fuel-efficient downsized combustion engines.
Under the supervision of the 10-member alliance steering
committee, GM and Peugeot will also set up working groups to
develop joint projects including compact minivans and
"low-emissions small cars", Peugeot said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)