PARIS, March 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors may expand their alliance plan to cover more vehicle categories and technologies, the French automaker said.

As well as sharing subcompacts and mid-sized cars, as announced last month, the companies will consider joint programs in compact minivans, large cars, dual-clutch transmissions and a hybrid or electric small car, Peugeot said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)