* GM stake in Peugeot likely less than 5 pct -sources
* Deal could be announced in the next few days -sources
* GM's Opel unit is a key concern from GM investors
PARIS/NEW YORK, Feb 27 General Motors Co
is in advanced discussions to buy a small stake in French
automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen as part of their
proposed strategic alliance in Europe, sources familiar with the
situation said on Monday.
Under the terms being discussed, GM would likely buy a stake
of less than 5 percent in Peugeot, the sources said.
Any purchase by GM would be "purely symbolic" to cement the
commercial alliance, one of the sources said, adding that the
size of the stake would be "in that region."
At Peugeot's current market value of $4.8 billion, a 5
percent stake would be worth $240 million.
A deal could be announced in the next few days, although
sources warned that an agreement has not been reached and talks
could still fall apart.
A GM spokesman declined to comment. A Peugeot spokesman did
not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.
GM and Peugeot are discussing a broad strategic alliance
designed to stem losses in Europe and cut production costs
elsewhere, people familiar with the matter said last week.
For GM, an alliance would provide a means to lower operating
costs at its loss-making European unit, Opel, while Peugeot
would gain much-needed access to international markets at a time
when auto sales in Europe are sagging, sources said previously.
But the plan has met with some skepticism. Analysts said
while an alliance with Peugeot would allow the companies to pool
together resources to develop vehicles, it could take a decade
to fully realize the benefits of the pact.
They said more steps would be needed to overcome the core
problem for both automakers in Europe: overcapacity.
"Frankly we believe it will introduce complications at a
very delicate time in its own restructuring," Guggenheim analyst
Matthew Stover said last week. "In the grand scheme of things,
GM has much more to offer PSA than the other way around."
Opel is one of the key concerns for GM investors. In 2009,
the automaker's then-CEO Ed Whitacre scotched a planned sale of
the unit. Last year, GM lost $747 million in Europe and Morgan
Stanley analysts value Opel at negative $8 billion.
GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky has taken charge of the Opel
restructuring, and GM said this month that it would detail
further steps soon.
The European auto market has long been plagued by too much
capacity, cutthroat price competition and paper-thin margins.
Those structural issues have been compounded by the recent debt
crisis, which has hurt consumer confidence and caused many
would-be car buyers to pull back on their spending.
Any stake investment in Peugeot would have little impact on
the balance sheet of GM, which ended 2011 with $37.5 billion in
liquidity.