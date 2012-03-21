PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen's 1 billion euro ($1.3 bln) capital increase appeared to be in the bag, freeing the French carmaker to focus on the next hurdles: downsizing European production and making its alliance with General Motors work.

Hours before the bidding for new stock was due to close on Wednesday, Peugeot shares were trading well above the issue price - all but guaranteeing the operation's success, according to a banker involved in the transaction.

"The capital increase is going very well," the banker said.

The share sale throws Peugeot a cash lifeline while allowing GM to acquire the bulk of a 7 percent stake it agreed to buy under the alliance plan announced on Feb. 29. Its completion will refocus attention on Peugeot's bigger challenges - carrying out politically fraught plant cuts and implementing the GM deal.

"We need to see more detail on the areas where they can work together and find savings," Barclays Capital analyst Michael Tyndall said. "Investor expectations are also growing that there will be (plant) closures in Europe."

Europe's auto market outlook looks tougher than in 2011, when every major carmaker except Volkswagen lost money, Tyndall added. "Governments are no longer able to help out, so it feels as if we're fast approaching crunch time."

Peugeot shares were down 0.8 percent at 12.81 euros as of 1222 GMT, equivalent to a theoretical price of 11.26 euros after dilution by the capital increase underwritten by BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

That compares with an issue price of 8.27 euros reserved for existing shareholders, who can choose between buying the new stock or selling their subscription rights to new investors. As part of the deal, the founding Peugeot family is selling more than half of its rights to GM.

"The transaction is going through smoothly," said a capital markets banker at one of the institutions. The "vast majority" of new shares will be sold to existing shareholders and the remainder "easily placed with new investors", he said.

The outcome of the share issue, which ends after the market close on Wednesday, will be announced by Peugeot next week, a company spokesman said. He declined to comment further.

Peugeot, Europe's no.2 carmaker, last month stepped up cost-cutting, froze key plant investments and announced 1.5 billion euros in asset sales after its core auto division swung to a 497 million euro operating loss in the second half.

Its share of the shrinking European passenger car market slipped 1 percentage point to 12.4 percent last year, as regional leader Volkswagen gained 2 points to 23.3 percent.

GM and Peugeot have so far maintained that their alliance plan will not affect the European downsizing needed at both companies.

Under the deal, GM and Peugeot have pledged to share purchasing and development costs as they pool the design and production of at least two vehicle categories starting in 2016.

Future subcompacts like GM's current Opel Corsa and the Citroen C3 will be based on Peugeot technology, while mid-sized cars such as the Opel Insignia, Citroen C5 and Peugeot 508 will draw on GM platforms.

GM's next five-year plan for its European operations is to be discussed at a meeting of the Opel supervisory board on March 28. ($1 = 0.7564 euros)