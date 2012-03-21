By Laurence Frost and Arno Schuetze
PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
1 billion euro ($1.3 bln) capital increase appeared to
be in the bag, freeing the French carmaker to focus on the next
hurdles: downsizing European production and making its alliance
with General Motors work.
Hours before the bidding for new stock was due to close on
Wednesday, Peugeot shares were trading well above the issue
price - all but guaranteeing the operation's success, according
to a banker involved in the transaction.
"The capital increase is going very well," the banker said.
The share sale throws Peugeot a cash lifeline while allowing
GM to acquire the bulk of a 7 percent stake it agreed to buy
under the alliance plan announced on Feb. 29. Its completion
will refocus attention on Peugeot's bigger challenges - carrying
out politically fraught plant cuts and implementing the GM deal.
"We need to see more detail on the areas where they can work
together and find savings," Barclays Capital analyst Michael
Tyndall said. "Investor expectations are also growing that there
will be (plant) closures in Europe."
Europe's auto market outlook looks tougher than in 2011,
when every major carmaker except Volkswagen lost
money, Tyndall added. "Governments are no longer able to help
out, so it feels as if we're fast approaching crunch time."
Peugeot shares were down 0.8 percent at 12.81 euros as of
1222 GMT, equivalent to a theoretical price of 11.26 euros after
dilution by the capital increase underwritten by BNP Paribas,
Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.
That compares with an issue price of 8.27 euros reserved for
existing shareholders, who can choose between buying the new
stock or selling their subscription rights to new investors. As
part of the deal, the founding Peugeot family is selling more
than half of its rights to GM.
"The transaction is going through smoothly," said a capital
markets banker at one of the institutions. The "vast majority"
of new shares will be sold to existing shareholders and the
remainder "easily placed with new investors", he said.
The outcome of the share issue, which ends after the market
close on Wednesday, will be announced by Peugeot next week, a
company spokesman said. He declined to comment further.
Peugeot, Europe's no.2 carmaker, last month stepped up
cost-cutting, froze key plant investments and announced 1.5
billion euros in asset sales after its core auto division swung
to a 497 million euro operating loss in the second half.
Its share of the shrinking European passenger car market
slipped 1 percentage point to 12.4 percent last year, as
regional leader Volkswagen gained 2 points to 23.3 percent.
GM and Peugeot have so far maintained that their alliance
plan will not affect the European downsizing needed at both
companies.
Under the deal, GM and Peugeot have pledged to share
purchasing and development costs as they pool the design and
production of at least two vehicle categories starting in 2016.
Future subcompacts like GM's current Opel Corsa and the
Citroen C3 will be based on Peugeot technology, while mid-sized
cars such as the Opel Insignia, Citroen C5 and Peugeot 508 will
draw on GM platforms.
GM's next five-year plan for its European operations is to
be discussed at a meeting of the Opel supervisory board on March
28. ($1 = 0.7564 euros)