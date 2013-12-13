* Shares in Peugeot down 23 pct in four days
* GM stake placed at 10 euros a share, at bottom of range
* Goldman Sachs removes Peugeot from 'conviction buy' list
* French minister says Peugeot must remain French
By Blaise Robinson and James Regan
PARIS, Dec 13 Shares in French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen fell a further 11.6 percent on Friday,
making for a 23 percent fall in just four days, after U.S.
alliance partner General Motors sold its stake ahead of a
possible new share issue by the struggling French carmaker.
The 7 percent stake, totalling 24.84 million shares, was
sold at 10 euros apiece in a private placing with institutional
investors, traders said, at the bottom of a range of 10-10.25
euros and at a 5.9 percent discount to Thursday's closing price.
Peugeot shares had lost 7.6 percent on Thursday after the
company unveiled a 1.1 billion-euro writedown at its ailing
overseas operations and confirmed it was pursuing a tie-up with
China's Dongfeng Motor Group which would be
underpinned by a share issue.
The stock was trading at 9.59 euros by 0940 GMT, valuing
Peugeot at 3.4 billion euros ($4.68 billion), a loss of 940
million euros since Monday's close.
Goldman Sachs analysts removed Peugeot from their pan-Europe
"conviction buy list" on Friday, citing "increased dilution
risk". The broker kept its "buy" rating but cut its target price
to 12.1 euros from 16.4.
Peugeot said on Thursday that discussions with Dongfeng were
at a "preliminary stage", with no guarantee they would conclude
successfully.
But a source familiar with the matter said the carmaker's
board agreed on Tuesday to enter final negotiations on an
outline deal that would see the French state and Dongfeng take
matching 20 percent stakes in Peugeot with a share issue to be
priced at below 7 euros a share.
Asked on Friday if the French state would take part in the
potential capital increase, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg
told RMC radio: "I cannot answer your question. Will the
question arise? Without doubt. But for now, let the companies
discuss between themselves."
RED LINE
He said the government had the ability to sell state
holdings in certain companies and invest in others, without
being specific.
However, he added: "The red line is that PSA will remain
French. That is our position."
General Motors said on Thursday that it would not stand in
the way of a deal between Peugeot and Dongfeng, although the
U.S. carmaker also said its industrial cooperation with the
French group remained strong.
"GM's decision is maybe not so bad insofar as it simplifies
the shareholder structure and could facilitate the partnership
with Dongfeng," Aurel-BGC analysts said. "Furthermore, GM
doubtless didn't want to be massively diluted."
One of the worst casualties of Europe's economic slump and
six-year car sales decline, Peugeot is cutting jobs and plant
capacity in an attempt to halt losses within two years.
Peugeot and GM lowered savings goals for their reduced
alliance on Thursday, but said joint development of compact and
small minivans would continue, and that a delivery van programme
was also being considered.
GM also waived its right to withdraw cooperation in the
event of a Peugeot stake sale to a third party, clearing the way
for Dongfeng.
Goldman Sachs acted as bookrunner for the Peugeot share
placement.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Additional reporting by Raoul Sachs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)