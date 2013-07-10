PARIS, July 10 General Motors may sell
PSA Peugeot Citroen commercial vans in the United
States under plans being discussed to expand the carmakers'
operational alliance, La Tribune reported on Wednesday.
GM, which is already developing small cars and minivans with
Peugeot, would sell the Peugeot delivery vans under one of its
own brands, according to the French online business newspaper.
A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to comment
on the report, which cited an unnamed Peugeot executive.
Peugeot and 7 percent shareholder GM have said they are
exploring areas of further cooperation including possible
development or production deals in Latin America and Russia.