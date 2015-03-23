By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, March 23
PARIS, March 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen
could reach its main recovery goal early, its chief financial
officer said on Monday, as the French carmaker's shares rejoined
the benchmark CAC-40 index after a two-and-a-half-year
absence.
Peugeot will "go after the 2 percent operating margin
objective as soon as possible", Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said
before ringing the opening bell in Paris.
A weaker euro and cheaper raw materials constitute "a more
favourable alignment of the planets" than was assumed when
Peugeot pledged last year to restore auto-division profitability
to a 2 percent margin by 2018, the finance chief said.
Peugeot shares sank 4.7 percent last week after a March 17
investor day at the company's main research and development
centre outside Paris, with some analysts saying the market
expected greater ambition.
"In a bull market it seems people quickly come to expect
bigger and bolder and faster and higher," Bernstein analyst Max
Warburton said. "But we mustn't forget that PSA has only been
out of intensive care for a short while."
The shares were down a further 1.6 percent at 15.54 euros
less than three hours after Peugeot's return to the CAC-40,
which had been announced on March 5.
