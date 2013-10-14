* Big drop in short selling level on Peugeot in past months
* Odey AM gains around 11 mln euros on stock fall
* D.E. Shaw, Marshall Wace also among big short sellers
* Other hedge funds wary about potential M&A
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Oct 14 A small group of patient
hedge funds betting against PSA Peugeot Citroen
finally got the chance to benefit from their gamble on Monday
when the French car maker's stock lost a tenth of its value.
But others felt Peugeot, which has been hit by a collapse in
continental European car sales, remains too risky for short
selling as its stock had more than doubled since the start of
2013 until Monday's sharp drop.
A number of hedge funds have dropped their bets on future
falls in Peugeot stock, closing their short positions after
hopes of a turnaround at the group and speculation about the
arrival of new investors prompted a strong rally in July.
That left a group, including Odey Asset Management, holding
on in the hope that the rally would reverse.
That happened on Monday when Peugeot fell to a 5-1/2 week
low. This followed a Reuters report that Peugeot was preparing a
3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase in which Chinese
partner Dongfeng Motor and the French state would take
matching stakes in the group.
Some investors fear the French state's possible presence as
a shareholder would make Peugeot harder to manage, and slow its
drive to cut jobs and plant capacity after a six-year sales
slump, prompting Monday's sell-off.
Takis Christodoulopoulos, an analyst at hedge fund
Toscafund, remained negative on the prospects for Peugeot which
is rapidly running down its cash reserves due to heavy losses.
"What bothers me is the way in which they are burning
through cash," he said, adding he preferred French rival Renault
even though Renault's 60 percent share price rise this
year has underperformed Peugeot's.
"I'm not at all positive on Peugeot, but Renault seems to be
doing much better with their brand," he said.
Such expectations argue the case for short sellers, who
borrow a security and then sell it, betting they can buy it back
later at a lower price and return it to the lender, bagging the
difference.
HEDGE FUNDS BURNT
Earlier this year, Peugeot was among the most shorted stocks
across Europe, with short-sellers hoovering up nearly all
available shares, betting the carmaker would not survive the
collapse in European car sales.
However, the July rally burnt a number of hedge funds who
bailed out of their short positions. This sent the level of
Peugeot shares on loan to 8 percent now from a peak of 18
percent early this year, according to data from Markit.
London-based Odey Asset Management LLP did the opposite.
According to filings with French regulator AMF, it raised its
short positions on Peugeot to 2.19 percent of the company's
shares last month from 1.55 percent in early August.
According to Reuters calculations, the theoretical gains on
the day for Odey AM's short position was around 11 million euros
($14.9 million), and overall, around 41.3 million euros for all
the short positions.
Odey Asset Management founder Crispin Odey declined to
comment on the situation.
Hedge funds D.E. Shaw, Marshall Wace LLP and Adage Capital
Management also held big short positions on Peugeot, with
respectively 2 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.60 percent of the
company's shares, according to regulatory filings.
Other hedge funds, fearing another painful "short squeeze",
warned against shorting Peugeot despite signs of exhaustion in
the stock's 3-month rally and the company's failure to boost its
sales yet.
JN Financial investment manager Edward Smyth noted possible
support for the company from Dongfeng Motor. "I'd feel
uncomfortable with 'shorting' it at these levels if there's
interest from the Asian side," he said.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu has a "long"
position to bet on future gains on Peugeot shares, but added he
had hedged that position by buying Peugeot bonds
which rose on Monday.
"I've bought half in equity and half in bonds. The equity is
down today but the bonds are rallying," he said.
