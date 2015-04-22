By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, April 22
FRANKFURT, April 22 PSA Peugeot Citroën
, Europe's second largest carmaker, and computer
services supplier IBM, said on Wednesday they agreed to
a partnership deal for connected car services that go beyond
current navigation and infotainment offerings.
Financial terms of the new, seven-year deal were not
disclosed. The agreement to develop new types of valued-added
services for vehicles builds on an initial partnership between
the automaker and technology consultant announced a year ago.
The companies said in a joint statement they plan to develop
services within vehicles, for drivers and passengers, as well as
back-end applications that, for example, could perform
preventive car maintenance and traffic management functions.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)