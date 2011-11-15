* Automaker had previously announced 6,000 layoffs
Europe-wide
* Peugeot declines to comment
* Hundreds protest outside of Peugeot's Paris HQ
(Adds background, details, Melenchon comment)
PARIS, Nov 15 PSA Peugeot Citroen
plans to cut 5,000 jobs in France, an official from
the CGT union said on Tuesday, suggesting a higher proportion of
layoffs in the automaker's home country than previously
disclosed.
Jean-Pierre Mercier, union representative at Peugeot's
factory in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint Denis, said 1,900
French manufacturing jobs would be cut, along with another 3,100
in areas like sales, information technology and research and
development.
"The group's international development can't be carried out
by cutting our jobs here given that we're the ones who created
PSA's wealth," Mercier said on the sidelines of a works council
meeting.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the meeting,
which took place at at Peugeot's Paris headquarters near the Arc
de Triomphe.
Peugeot declined to comment on the cuts. Previously the
automaker, has said that no full-time workers in France would be
fired.
Peugeot last month warned its core car making business would
barely make money this year and announced 6,000 layoffs across
Europe, including 1,000 manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor
positions.
It said at the time that the other 2,500 job cuts would come
mainly in sales, marketing, IT and R&D.
Left Party presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon issued
a statement blaming credit ratings agencies for the decision,
noting that Moody's had recently lowered Peugeot's credit rating
to negative.
"The result: even though the company's profits rose 18
percent in the first half of 2011, the owner throws thousands of
workers into the streets to 'reassure the markets'," said
Melenchon, who is politically to the left of Socialist Party
standard-bearer Francois Hollande.
(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent and
Hans-Juergen Peters)