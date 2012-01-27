(Adds background)

PARIS Jan 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen has set a 550,000 annual production target for the new Peugeot 208 subcompact model seen as crucial to restoring the struggling automaker's fortunes, its industrial director said on Friday.

"The production target is of 550,000 vehicles worldwide on an annual basis, that is to say from 2013, of which 400,000 would be in Europe," Denis Martin said on the sidelines of a launch event for the new car.

Martin, speaking at the company's plant in Poissy on the outskirts of Paris, said it would handle 40 percent of European output with another French factory near the German border taking another 20 percent and the company's Slovakian plant churning out 40 percent.

PSA, Europe's no. 2 automaker, is counting on the 208 to help it close a growing gap with European market leader Volkswagen after a 2011 which saw the French company repeatedly slash targets. Its auto division is expected next month to post a significant full-year loss for 2011.

PSA shares were down 0.8 percent at 1036 GMT, underperforming a 0.1 percent European sectoral gain. (Reporting By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)