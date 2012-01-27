(Adds background)
PARIS Jan 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen
has set a 550,000 annual production target for the new
Peugeot 208 subcompact model seen as crucial to restoring the
struggling automaker's fortunes, its industrial director said on
Friday.
"The production target is of 550,000 vehicles worldwide on
an annual basis, that is to say from 2013, of which 400,000
would be in Europe," Denis Martin said on the sidelines of a
launch event for the new car.
Martin, speaking at the company's plant in Poissy on the
outskirts of Paris, said it would handle 40 percent of European
output with another French factory near the German border taking
another 20 percent and the company's Slovakian plant churning
out 40 percent.
PSA, Europe's no. 2 automaker, is counting on the 208 to
help it close a growing gap with European market leader
Volkswagen after a 2011 which saw the French company
repeatedly slash targets. Its auto division is expected next
month to post a significant full-year loss for 2011.
PSA shares were down 0.8 percent at 1036 GMT,
underperforming a 0.1 percent European sectoral gain.
(Reporting By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)