* PSA seeks partner to replace Fiat in van venture

* Fiat exiting Sevelnord venture when accord expires in 2017

* PSA asked to meet unions with government representatives (Adds comments from CEO, minister)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, Jan 27 French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is looking for a new partner for light commercial vehicles to replace Italian peer Fiat, which is withdrawing from the companies' existing venture in 2017.

PSA wants to share the cost of developing and manufacturing replacements for its Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy vans assembled at a plant shared with Fiat, chief executive Philippe Varin said on Friday.

"We are looking for solutions for our future utility vehicles," Varin said. "In our industry it is hard to develop them alone, so we need to find the right partner."

Fiat is pulling out of the Sevelnord venture in northern France when the current partnership agreement expires in 2017. Varin declined to comment on possible candidates to replace the Italian car maker.

The PSA chief was speaking on the margins of an event marking the production launch of Peugeot's new 208 small car at the group's Poissy plant near Paris, attended by French Industry Minister Eric Besson.

LOSING MARKET SHARE

PSA, Europe's second-largest automaker, said it expected to produce 550,000 of the crucial model in 2013, the model's first full year.

The new 208 will account for 40 percent of Peugeot brand deliveries in Europe, manufacturing chief Denis Martin said. Production will be divided among two French plants and a third in Trnava, Slovakia.

The automaker lost European market share last year and issued a series of profit warnings amid slumping sales of the outgoing 207 and Citroen's equivalent C3.

PSA, which is counting on the 208 to help it close a growing gap with European market leader Volkswagen, has said the future of its Aulnay plant north of Paris may be in doubt beyond 2014.

Industry Minister Besson said on Friday he had asked PSA to hold meetings with unions and government representatives to address concerns over the future of Sevelnord and Aulnay, which assembles the C3.

PSA shares were down 3.8 percent at 1404 GMT, outstripping a 1.8 percent decline for the Stoxx 600 European autos and parts index. (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)