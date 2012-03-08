* Peugeot says actively looking for new partners-Besson
* Fiat pulling out of venture in 2017
* Sevelnord one of two plants seen at risk for closure
PARIS, March 8 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said it was determined to keep open a northern French
factory where it jointly assembles light commercial vehicles
with Italian automaker Fiat, France's Industry Ministry
said on Thursday.
Fiat is pulling out of the venture when the current
partnership agreement expires in 2017, raising questions about
the future of the plant, which also builds vehicles not part of
the joint venture in smaller quantities.
The assurance came during a meeting on the site's future
called by Industry Minister Eric Besson and including company
executives and workers from the factory, at which Peugeot
"confirmed its full determination to keep the Sevelnord site,"
an Industry Ministry statement said.
Peugeot, which last week announced a wide-ranging joint
venture with General Motors, also said at the meeting it
was actively looking for new partners to help it launch new
vehicles at the site, Besson said.
Peugeot said in January that it was looking for a new
partner with which it could share the cost of developing and
manufacturing its Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy vans
assembled at the Sevelnord plant.
The plant was one of two French plants which have been seen
as candidates for closure as Peugeot -- like other European
mass-market automakers -- grapple with overcapacity.
One union official said he was unconvinced by the latest
assurances.
"The first step was not to be forgotten and today's
announcement goes in the right direction," said Pascal Lucas, a
representative of the CGC union at the plant. "The problem is
that they may be simply be stalling to win time until after the
presidential election."