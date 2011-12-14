(Adds market reaction, trader comment)

PARIS Dec 14 French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen expects its auto division to post a second-half operating loss of more than 405 million euros ($530 million) as Europe's economic woes weigh on consumer demand.

CEO Philippe Varin told France's National Assembly on Wednesday that the company would also see negative free cash flow in the second half.

"We expect to lose what we made in the first half and more," said Varin of the auto division.

Peugeot shares initially slumped on the news, but later recovered to stand down 0.5 percent at 12.12 euros by 1031 GMT, outperforming a 2 percent drop in the European sector index .

"This does not come as a surprise," said one Paris-based trader. "Some of the comments look quite negative, but a lot of this is already baked in the cake at current levels, and Peugeot is clearly already a consensus short."

The automaker had already warned twice this year about its auto unit's results. At the end of July it cited the Japanese earthquake and higher raw material prices when lowering its second-half forecast. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb and Will Waterman)