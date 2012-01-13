(Adds share price, background on sales and profit warnings)

PARIS Jan 13 PSA Peugeot Citroen hired a top McKinsey consultant as strategy director, a week after the departure of its second-ranking executive amid sagging sales and profitability.

Yves Bonnefont, who ran the consulting firm's global automotive practice, joined Peugeot on Jan. 10 and reports to Chief Executive Philippe Varin, Europe's second-biggest car maker said in a statement on Friday.

The nomination follows the surprise exit of brands chief Jean-Marc Gales, confirmed by the company on Jan. 4.

"Peugeot's in a difficult situation because their core European market is under increasing pressure," said Frankfurt-based Macquarie analyst Jens Schattner, adding that he didn't see the appointment as a change of direction.

"They have the right strategy of growing international volumes and upgrading the brands but it will take years to implement - and the pressure is short-term," Schattner said. "There's no easy answer."

PSA shares were up 1.7 percent at 13.78 euros at 1057 GMT. Plunging sales and successive profit warnings have seen the stock plunge 58 percent in the past 12 months, the worst performance on the 15-member STOXX Europe 600 autos & parts index.

The automaker's European market share dropped almost one percentage point last year, based on the latest regional sales data for January-November. Combined Peugeot and Citroen deliveries plunged 8.2 percent in the period despite a series of model launches, outpacing the market's 1.4 percent decline.

Frederic Saint Geours, who moved last week from chief financial officer to replace Gales as brands chief, on Thursday reiterated the controlling Peugeot family's position that PSA was open to new strategic alliances providing its independence was maintained.

The Paris-based automaker, which already makes engines with BMW and Ford, previously held talks on a capital tie-up with Mitsubishi Motors that ended without agreement in 2010.

PSA said last month that the core auto division would likely post an operating loss for 2011, compared with an initial profit target of 621 million euros ($796 million).

CEO Varin had already lowered the goal in October to "close to breakeven", unveiling plans to generate 800 million euros in savings this year by cutting 6,000 European jobs. ($1=0.7801 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mike Nesbit)