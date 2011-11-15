PARIS Nov 15 PSA Peugeot Citroen
plans to cut 5,000 jobs in France, an official from
the CGT union said on Tuesday, suggesting a higher proportion of
layoffs in the automaker's home country than previously
disclosed.
Jean-Pierre Mercier, union representative at Peugeot's
factory in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint Denis, said 1,900
French manufacturing jobs would be cut, along with another 3,100
in areas like sales, information technology and research and
development.
Peugeot declined to comment on the cuts, but reiterated
earlier statements that firings or voluntary departures were
planned.
Peugeot last month announced 6,000 layoffs across Europe,
including 1,000 manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor
positions.
It said at the time that the other 2,500 job cuts would come
mainly in sales, marketing, IT and R&D.
