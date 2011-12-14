Time Inc to cut 300 positions, or 4 percent of workforce-memo
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
PARIS Dec 14 French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen predicted that its auto division would post a second-half operating loss of more than 405 million euros ($530.02 million) as Europe's ongoing economic woes weigh on consumer demand.
CEO Philippe Varin told France's National Assembly on Wednesday that the company would also see negative free cash flow in the second half.
"We expect to lose what we made in the first half and more," said Varin of the auto division. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)
TORONTO, June 13 The departing head of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition and criticized the federal government for poor governance of the arms-length watchdog.