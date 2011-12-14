PARIS Dec 14 French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen predicted that its auto division would post a second-half operating loss of more than 405 million euros ($530.02 million) as Europe's ongoing economic woes weigh on consumer demand.

CEO Philippe Varin told France's National Assembly on Wednesday that the company would also see negative free cash flow in the second half.

"We expect to lose what we made in the first half and more," said Varin of the auto division. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)