By Laurence Frost
PARIS Jan 25 PSA Group will return to
India by 2020, the French carmaker said on Wednesday after
unveiling a modest production investment with CK Birla Group,
the New Delhi-based conglomerate.
PSA, maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said it will
build cars in Tamil Nadu under an initial 100 million-euro ($107
million) joint venture investment with Birla-owned HMFCL, with
an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.
A second deal with AVTEC, another CK Birla company, will
build engines and transmissions for PSA and potentially for
other manufacturers, the groups said in a joint statement.
The deals represent a "major step in PSA Group's worldwide
profitable growth", Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said. The
mid-sized French manufacturer is pushing an international
expansion to reduce its dependence on European sales.
India's fast-growing market, which expanded 7 percent to
2.96 million cars last year, has proved tough to crack for many
foreign carmakers. The Peugeot brand was last present in the
late 1990s, when a previous joint venture collapsed.
Suzuki's low-cost Maruti brand dominates in India
with a 47 percent market share, but PSA's domestic rival Renault
has made inroads lately with the frugal Duster SUV and
its smaller Kwid sibling.
PSA struck its partnership with the CK Birla Group, with
sales of around $1.6 billion, following talks with other
potential partners. According to local press reports, those
included Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors as well
as former Renault ally Mahindra & Mahindra.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume and Aditi Shah;
Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg Mahlich)