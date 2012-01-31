PARIS Jan 31 PSA Peugeot Citroen , Europe's second-biggest car maker, may delay a 650 million euro ($850 million) plant investment in India, the company said on Tuesday.

"PSA is reviewing the investment calendar for its India project," a company spokesman said by telephone. "This may lead to some timetable adjustments."

The spokesman declined to comment on reasons for the delay or whether the company still aimed to begin production in 2014 as originally planned. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume)