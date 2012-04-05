PARIS, April 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
production of vehicle kits to ship for assembly in Iran will
remain halted for at least five months, a union official said on
Thursday.
"Management informed us that the car kits activity for Iran
will remain suspended at least until September," said Bruno
Lemerle, a CGT union representative at the French automaker.
Lemerle was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with
Peugeot management on the impact of the French automaker's new
alliance with General Motors, the world's largest
carmaker.
Peugeot has denied caving in to U.S. pressure over Iran,
after Detroit-based GM said last month it had discussed alliance
sales during tie-up talks and received assurances from its
French partner that they were not about to resume.
Peugeot stopped shipping vehicles to Iran in "knocked-down"
kit form earlier this year, after international sanctions
barring transactions with the country's banking system made it
difficult to obtain sales financing.
Exports to Iran accounted for some 13 percent of the group's
global deliveries last year but only about 2 percent of its
automotive revenue.
Iran was the Peugeot brand's second-biggest market in 2011
by volume.
The decision to end Iran sales had been taken independently
and was not influenced by GM or other U.S. interests, a Peugeot
spokesman said on March 29.
GM holds a 7 percent stake in Peugeot since a 1 billion euro
($1.3 billion) capital increase by the Paris-based car maker
which ended last week, cementing their broad-based alliance plan
announced on Feb. 29.