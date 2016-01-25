(Adds details, quotes, background; refiled to add Reuters
PARIS Jan 25 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen could convene a board meeting to discuss
business opportunities in Iran on Wednesday, a source close to
the company said ahead of a two-day visit by Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani.
Rouhani is heading a delegation of ministers and Iranian
business leaders visiting Italy and France this week in a first
official visit to Europe after sanctions were lifted on Iran.
The visit is expected to see the signing of deals and
agreements in various sectors worth several billion dollars as
Iran seeks to revamp its economy after the sanctions.
Before leaving Tehran, Rouhani was quoted on Iranian state
television on Monday as saying he expected deals with Peugeot
and Renault.
"Important contracts in the car sector are being prepared
and are likely to be signed on this trip. Contracts with Peugeot
and Renault are likely to be signed," Rouhani was quoted as
saying.
Iran's Press TV said on Sunday that Iran Khodro and Peugeot
are likely finalise a 500 million-euro ($541 million)
joint-venture deal to produce the Peugeot 2008 crossover, 208
supermini and 301 compact cars in Iran.
Peugeot Citroen - the biggest-selling European carmaker in
pre-sanctions Iran - declined to comment on a possible board
meeting about relaunching its automotive business in Iran.
"Talks are continuing, we do not comment on their progress,"
a company spokesman said.
Peugeot has been struggling to negotiate a manufacturing
deal with partner Iran Khodro, the country's largest automaker,
amid lingering anger over its abrupt withdrawal in 2011.
For Peugeot, racing to expand outside Europe after a brush
with potential bankruptcy, reclaiming Iran is critical. The
company said recently it was counting on Iran for about 400,000
annual vehicle sales by 2020.
Meanwhile a source close to Renault said on Monday that the
carmaker hopes to sign an MOU this week with at least one of its
existing local partners, Iran Khodro and SAIPA, to market
additional models in the Iran.
Renault has already begun assembling its no-frills Sandero
compact in Iran, in addition to the original Logan saloon, and
aims to introduce more models such as its Clio small car and
Captur mini-SUV.
Renault and Peugeot are not alone in their attempt to
conquer the Iranian market, as Volkswagen and Daimler are also
trying to break into it. Renault's head of sales Thierry Koskas
said last week that Iran's car market has the potential to reach
sales of 1.5 to 2 million vehicles a year.
