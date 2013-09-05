* Peugeot seeking 2014 pay freeze -unions
* Wage rises would be capped for 2 more years, they say
* Caps to reflect company performance
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Sept 5 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen is pressing unions for a pay freeze next year
and wage restraint in 2015-16, workers' representatives said.
The company, which is cutting more than 10,000 jobs and
slashing costs in an attempt to return to profit by 2015, made
the proposals during labour talks on Thursday, officials with
the CFTC and CFDT unions told Reuters.
"Management is proposing a freeze in overall pay increases
for 2014 and a limited budget for individual raises," CFDT
leader Jean-Allart Gillet said.
PSA Peugeot Citroen spokesmen could not immediately be
reached for comment on the latest round of talks.
Under the proposals, pay increases would be capped according
to the company's overall performance for a further two years,
Gillet said.
Peugeot, among the automakers most dependent on collapsed
southern European markets, has vowed to end losses at all
assembly plants by 2016 with the help of labour concessions
negotiated with unions.
Europe's second-biggest carmaker is hoping to emulate a
competitiveness deal between smaller domestic rival Renault
and its workforce, expected to save the company 500
million euros ($656 million) annually.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
