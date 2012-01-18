(Adds quotes, detail)
PARIS Jan 18 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen said on Wednesday it would withdraw from Le
Mans endurance racing ahead of the 2012 season, citing financial
pressures.
"This decision has been taken in the context of a difficult
economic environment in Europe," the Peugeot brand said in a
statement on its website. "Peugeot has chosen to concentrate
resources on its sales performance in 2012."
Europe's second-biggest car maker is struggling to rein in
costs and revive flagging sales after a series of profit
warnings. In October, Chief Executive Philippe Varin announced
plans to save an additional 800 million euros ($1.03 billion)
this year, including some 6,000 job cuts.
Peugeot last claimed victory in the 89-year-old Le Mans 24
Hours contest in 2009, before losing to Volkswagen's
Audi team in the following two seasons.
PSA's second auto brand, Citroen, has no plans to halt its
participation in the World Rally Championship, a company
spokeswoman said.
($1=0.7800 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Elena Berton)