PARIS, April 11 PSA Peugeot Citroen
expects the European auto market to shrink about 5 percent to
the lower end of its earlier forecast, Chief Executive Philippe
Varin told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Paris-based Peugeot has seen a worsening of European market
conditions in the month since it predicted a decline of between
3 and 5 percent, Varin told the German daily in an interview
published on Thursday.
"The market will turn around at some point, but no longer
this year," the CEO was quoted as saying.
The carmaker's move to develop its Citroen DS line of cars
as a separate brand will be extended beyond China, where it is
already underway, Varin added, elaborating on plans outlined in
February.
"The Citroen brand will be split up," he said.
