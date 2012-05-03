PARIS May 3 French orders for Peugeot's 208
small car beat targets by 15 percent in the first month since
launch, the French automaker said on Thursday.
PSA Peugeot Citroen has recorded 35,000 orders for
the key model in its home market, compared with an initial
30,000 goal, the Paris-based company said in a statement.
The success of the new mini is critical to the recovery of
Europe's second-largest automaker from a sales slump that saw
its core auto division swing to a loss last year and its
regional car market share slide 1.4 points to 11.9 percent in
the first quarter.
Peugeot Citroen's domestic light vehicle registrations rose
8.7 percent last month as the overall decline in French
registrations slowed to 1.3 percent from a 22 percent
year-on-year plunge in March.