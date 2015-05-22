PARIS May 22 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen could announce plans as early as next month to
set up a factory in Morocco, a source close to the company said
on Friday.
The plant, possibly near the city of Kenitra, would have an
initial production capacity of around 100,000 vehicles, the
source said, echoing a report by Bloomberg news agency.
A Peugeot spokesman said the group was currently focused on
developing sales in Morocco before envisaging any industrial
presence in the North African kingdom.
"In the medium term, we are thinking about an industrial
presence to accompany the development of our brands in the
region," the spokesman said, adding Morocco was one of the
countries being considered.
Reuters reported in November that Morocco, where Peugeot has
outsourced research and development activities, featured among
the projects of new boss Carlos Tavares as he seeks to increase
the French carmaker's footprint in lower-wage countries.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot
and Mark Potter)