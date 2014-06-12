PARIS, June 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said on Thursday it would invest 300 million euros ($408
million) to revamp and shrink its Mulhouse plant in eastern
France, as the French carmaker begins work on a recovery plan
under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.
The company briefed unions on the introduction of two new
large Peugeot cars and a compact model - most likely for its
premium DS brand - as it downsizes the second-biggest domestic
plant to one production line under plans first reported by
Reuters in September.
"This is a relief for us because it means we now have a
future beyond 2020," said Laurence Navarro, a CFTC union
official at the factory in eastern France.
Under Tavares, who formally took over from Philippe Varin in
March, Paris-based Peugeot has sold stakes to Chinese partner
Dongfeng Motor Group and the French state, raising 3
billion euros to fund its turnaround plan.
After losing more than 7.3 billion euros in the last two
years of a prolonged European slump, Peugeot has pledged to
slash model lineups and costs in pursuit of a 2 percent
operating margin for 2018, rising to 5 percent by 2023.
The company will use a competitiveness deal struck with
unions at the height of the crisis to reduce costs and headcount
while doubling the supply of parts from lower-wage countries and
"rightsizing" French sites, Tavares also said on April 14.
Unions now expect jobs to go in Mulhouse, which currently
employs 7,550 workers, as production falls below 200,000
vehicles next year ahead of the first new model due in 2016.
Managers pledged to stabilize output around that level but
declined to give employment guarantees, staff representatives
said on Thursday.
"This plan is very good news for Mulhouse and its
employees," plant manager Corinne Spilios said in a company
statement.
But it may spell bigger cuts at Peugeot's factory in Rennes,
western France, which currently builds the Peugeot 508 large car
and its station-wagon version.
Rennes, which employs about 4,000 workers, so far has only
one new model confirmed, a successor to the current 5008
minivan. The plant has already been cut to one production line,
with Poissy near Paris to follow suit next year.
The new Peugeot models will be based on the company's new
EMP2 architecture designed - like Volkswagen's
modular MQB underpinnings - to allow a broader range of vehicles
to be developed and manufactured from common parts.
