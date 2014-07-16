PARIS, July 16 PSA Peugeot Citroen will start producing cars in Nigeria this year with a local manufacturing partner, the French carmaker said on Wednesday.

Paris-based Peugeot will begin building its 301 sedan in small volumes at a plant operated by PAN Nigeria Ltd in the central state of Kaduna, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle will be produced from semi-assembled kits of parts shipped from Peugeot's plant in Vigo, in Spain. Nigerian production of additional models such as the 308 compact and 508 may follow later, Peugeot said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)