BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
PARIS, July 16 PSA Peugeot Citroen will start producing cars in Nigeria this year with a local manufacturing partner, the French carmaker said on Wednesday.
Paris-based Peugeot will begin building its 301 sedan in small volumes at a plant operated by PAN Nigeria Ltd in the central state of Kaduna, the company said in a statement.
The vehicle will be produced from semi-assembled kits of parts shipped from Peugeot's plant in Vigo, in Spain. Nigerian production of additional models such as the 308 compact and 508 may follow later, Peugeot said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
April 26 - No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after it raised premiums on Obamacare individual plans, a market President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to overhaul.