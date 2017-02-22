LONDON/FRANKFURT Feb 22 French carmaker PSA
Group aims to generate annual cost savings of between
1.5 billion and 2 billion euros ($1.6 billion-$2.1 billion) from
its proposed acquisition of Opel from General Motors, two
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The savings will come mainly from purchasing and research
and development as the Peugeot maker pools underlying vehicle
architectures and engines with GM's European business,
eliminating duplicate technologies, the sources added.
Paris-based PSA and GM confirmed last week that they were in
talks over a PSA-Opel tie-up to create Europe's second-largest
carmaker by sales after Volkswagen.
The disclosure sparked concern for the future of GM's Opel
and Vauxhall plants in Germany and Britain, home to most of the
group's 38,000-strong European workforce.
Discussions with political and labour leaders may delay the
conclusion of a deal, which both carmakers now hope to announce
in March, two sources with knowledge of the talks also said.
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Dominic O'Brien said savings of 2
billion euros could be achieved with 1.2 billion euros from
joint purchasing, 400 million from R&D and another 400 million
from the eventual elimination of 6,000 jobs.
"The most obvious starting point for any restructuring of
course lies with labour," O'Brien said, adding that layoffs
would be more likely "via attrition and voluntary rather than
compulsory".
PSA boss Carlos Tavares is due to meet British Prime
Minister Theresa May after giving assurances on Tuesday to
German Chancellor Angela Merkel that all existing GM job
guarantees would be honoured under the deal.
GM's existing German job guarantees run to the end of next
year and plant commitments until around 2019-20, unions say.
The new group would have 75 billion euros in revenue and a
16 percent combined European market share, which shrank last
year as both groups lost ground to rivals including VW and
Renault.
($1 = 0.9512 euros)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Laurence
Frost; Editing by Alexander Smith)