BERLIN Feb 23 France and Germany on Thursday
called on the management of General Motors and PSA Group
to give a "long-term perspective" for all production
sites in the proposed acquisition of Opel from the U.S.
carmaker.
They also said that both Opel and Peugeot should keep their
own brand names and separate management entities.
"The merged company needs a sustainable strategy for the
future with a long-term perspective for all production sites,
development centres and staff," French Economy Minister Michel
Sapin and his German counterpart Brigitte Zypries said in joint
statement published after talks in Paris.
"Workers from both companies need clarity quickly and have
to be involved in further talks," the ministers said.
Paris-based PSA and GM confirmed last week that they were in
negotiations on a deal to create Europe's second-largest
carmaker by sales behind Volkswagen, sparking
criticism in Germany and Britain amid fears of possible job
losses.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)