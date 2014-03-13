PARIS, March 13 PSA Peugeot Citroen
led an estimated 3 percent gain in French car orders last month,
according to a survey published on Thursday, as model launches
lifted demand for a third consecutive month.
Orders for new cars, which prefigure deliveries, jumped 12
percent at Citroen and 11 percent at sister brand Peugeot,
boosted by the new 308 compact, trade publication AutoK7
reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 retail groups.
Nissan, a smaller player in the French market, saw
its orders surge 40 percent with the arrival of the new Qashqai
sport utility vehicle, according to the survey.
Nissan's French parent Renault posted a 1 percent
gain in orders, it said, while European market leader Volkswagen
recorded a 6 percent decline for its core VW brand.
