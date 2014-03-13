PARIS, March 13 PSA Peugeot Citroen led an estimated 3 percent gain in French car orders last month, according to a survey published on Thursday, as model launches lifted demand for a third consecutive month.

Orders for new cars, which prefigure deliveries, jumped 12 percent at Citroen and 11 percent at sister brand Peugeot, boosted by the new 308 compact, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 retail groups.

Nissan, a smaller player in the French market, saw its orders surge 40 percent with the arrival of the new Qashqai sport utility vehicle, according to the survey.

Nissan's French parent Renault posted a 1 percent gain in orders, it said, while European market leader Volkswagen recorded a 6 percent decline for its core VW brand. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)