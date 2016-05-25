BRIEF-Shandong Denghai Seeds to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
PARIS May 25 French carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen may raise its forecast for the size of the European car market this year when it publishes half-year results, Chief Executive Carlos Taveres said on Wednesday.
"The European market keeps surprising us in a pleasant way," Tavares said on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. "We will probably update our forecast in the half-year results."
The group, which is due to publish interim results at the end of July, already raised its forecast last month to 4 percent growth in demand in the European car market this year. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
BEIJING, May 23 Heavy rains this week have brought relief to parched fields in China's major grain producing regions, breaking a months-long dry spell that had slowed corn planting and hit winter wheat crops.