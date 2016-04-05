UPDATE 1-Exports, consumers and construction drive German growth surge
* Good news for Merkel as election nears (Adds more data, analysts)
PARIS, April 4 PSA Peugeot Citroen outlined plans on Tuesday to return to consistent sales growth as the French carmaker seeks to build on its recovery from near-bankruptcy to healthy profit.
In what Chief Executive Carlos Tavares described as a "global product and technology offensive", Peugeot aims to step up model launches to introduce a new vehicle each year for each of its three brands - Peugeot, Citroen and DS - including a pickup, and 11 hybrids or all-electric cars.
Peugeot also plans production in Southeast Asia and is seeking a manufacturing partner in India, the company said.
The mid-term plan unveiled on Tuesday builds on a two-year turnaround that brought the company back from the brink to its highest profitability in 14 years, with the help of a government-led bailout.
The carmaker also pledged a 10 percent increase in group revenue by 2018 and a further 15 percent by 2021.
"The operative word here is the enlargement of our customer base," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters on a conference call.
Under Tavares, former second-in-command to Carlos Ghosn at Renault, Peugeot cut 211 euros ($241) in costs per vehicle last year. The company has raised its savings goal to 700 euros per vehicle from 500, Chatillon said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Editing by James Regan)
* Good news for Merkel as election nears (Adds more data, analysts)
LONDON, May 23 British police reopened London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday after earlier closing the area due to a suspect package.