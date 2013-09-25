PARIS, Sept 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen has offered commitments to produce at least 1 million vehicles annually in France over the next three years and keep all domestic plants open, a union official said on Wednesday.

The pledge, made by Chief Executive Philippe Varin in the latest round of talks with unions, depends on the successful conclusion of a new labour deal including wage restraint, increased flexibility and internal transfers.

Peugeot told workers' representatives it expects to manufacture 930,000 vehicles in France this year, CFTC union official Franck Don also said.

A company spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)