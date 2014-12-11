PARIS Dec 11 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to invest 150 million euros ($187 million) over the next 3 years to modernise its Poissy plant near Paris, unions said on Thursday.

The Poissy factory currently assembles the Citroen C3, DS3 et Peugeot 208 subcompact models. ($1 = 0.8033 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Astrid Wendlandt)