MILAN May 9 French auto maker Peugeot
and strategic partner General Motors will launch a raft
of new models on shared platforms from 2016, a Peugeot executive
said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera on
Wednesday.
"The first models will start appearing from 2016, based on
platforms shared by the two groups," said Peugeot Director
General Frederic Saint-Geours.
"We will launch a D-segment car, a crossover, a compact
minivan, and two models in the B and C segments. After that, we
will launch a shared-platform eco-friendly car."
He provided no further details about models except to add
that the two companies had no plans to launch a low-cost car.
Asked if PSA's components maker Faurecia were for
sale, he replied, "we have a 57 percent stake, and it is not
strategic for us."
PSA is seeking a solution to deal with plant overcapacity,
he said in reply to a question about whether the automaker will
shut its Rennes and Aulnay factories in France.
"We have gone on record saying that plant overcapacity
exists, because the European market has dropped 20 percent," he
said.
"We are looking for a solution. We are carefully examining
the economic policies of the various governments, and will take
a decision. I can't say what it will be, but we will take it,
and at the right moment."