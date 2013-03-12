PARIS, March 12 Struggling French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen said two of its senior executives had
left the management board following a board meeting on Tuesday.
Brands director Frederic Saint Geours and research and
development chief Guillaume Faury have both left Chief Executive
Philippe Varin's top team, the company said in an emailed
statement.
Saint Geours will stay on as a special adviser to the CEO,
while Faury is taking up another position outside the group, the
company said.
Two non-executive directors, Ernest-Antoine Seilliere and
Joseph Toot Jr., are also standing down early from the
supervisory board, the company said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by James Regan)