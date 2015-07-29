(Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments, details, background)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 29 PSA Peugeot Citroen
rebounded to a first-half profit, the French carmaker said on
Wednesday, turning the page on three years of losses as a
recovery plan led by Chief Executive Carlos Tavares bears fruit.
Posting 571 million euros ($631 million) of net income,
after a 114 million loss the same time last year, Peugeot met
key goals three years early but warned against hasty conclusions
in the face of a Chinese slowdown and other approaching hurdles.
"We've achieved all of our Back in the Race goals faster
than expected," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de
Chatillon told reporters on a conference call.
"But we remain cautious because this first half benefited
from favourable conditions and positive seasonal effects,"
Chatillon said. "We're aware that we face some headwinds in the
second half."
Following a 3 billion euro bailout that saw the French
government and China's Dongfeng buy matching 14
percent stakes last year, Peugeot hired former Renault
second-in-command Tavares and pledged to cut labour costs,
inventory and model line-ups to restore profitability.
Peugeot shares rose as much as 5.7 percent to 18.80 euros
after trading opened in Paris, before settling back to 18.13
euros at 0715 GMT, up 2.2 percent.
First-half revenue rose 6.9 percent to 28.9 billion euros,
the company said, helped by promised improvements to the pricing
of its Peugeot and Citroen cars.
Core manufacturing earnings jumped to 975 million euros from
7 million, lifting the auto division operating margin to 5
percent, a level not seen for more than a decade. Operating free
cash flow surged by two-thirds to 2.79 billion euros.
The company nonetheless stuck to medium-term recovery goals
it already surpassed in the first half, including a 2 percent
auto division margin and 2 billion euros of cumulative cash flow
by 2018.
"Peugeot is executing better", said Morgan Stanley analyst
Harald Hendrikse, keeping his "equal weight" rating after what
he described as "a very impressive first half" for the carmaker.
"On the other hand, expectations were already very high, and
guidance is unchanged," he said.
A weaker euro, falling raw material costs and other seasonal
tailwinds accounted for about one-third of the gain in operating
income, Chatillon said, adding conditions would get tougher.
Approaching challenges include slowing demand in China, he
added, where the company slashed its market growth forecast to 3
percent from 7 percent.
Peugeot will weigh new cost-cutting moves in response to the
China slowdown, CEO Tavares said, adding a consumer shift to
Chinese brands had sparked "panic mode" price-slashing by some
foreign rivals.
Peugeot's Asia chief Gregoire Olivier will present the new
proposals on Thursday, Tavares said.
Other coming headwinds include a second-half surge in engine
manufacturing costs to comply with stricter Euro 6 emissions
regulation, Peugeot said.
But elsewhere the carmaker showed progress in even the
toughest markets, slashing fixed and operating costs by an
expected 50 percent in Russia this year in response to a 35
percent market contraction.
In Latin America, where demand is set to shrink by another
15 percent in 2015, Peugeot returned to a small profit after
cutting its line-up by 6 models and halving fixed costs.
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James
Regan and Mark Potter)