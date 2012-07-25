By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen
detailed first-half losses on Wednesday and announced 1.5
billion euros in further savings as it presses ahead with
politically fraught restructuring plans.
Europe's second-largest car maker posted a 662 million-euro
($800 million) first-half auto-division loss that dragged its
bottom line into the red, as it had warned earlier this month
when announcing 8,000 French job cuts and a plant closure.
"The depth and persistence of the crisis impacting our
business in Europe requires the launch of the reorganisation,"
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in a statement. "We have a
clear understanding of how hard this project is for a large
number of our employees."
Presenting the results as executives sought to push through
a 10 percent French workforce reduction in a fresh round of
union talks, Peugeot said its manufacturing operations burned
through 954 million euros of cash in the first six months as
sales fell 5.1 percent to 29.55 billion.
The net loss was 819 million euros, compared with a
year-earlier profit of 806 million. Asset sales reduced net debt
to 2.4 billion euros from 3.4 billion at the end of December.
The job cuts and closure of the Aulnay factory near Paris
will generate 600 million euros in savings for 2015, Peugeot
said. The company also aims to cut 550 million euros from
investment and generate a further 350 million through
cooperation with alliance partner General Motors.