PARIS, April 29 PSA Peugeot Citroen revenue rose 4.6 percent in the first quarter, the French carmaker said on Wednesday, thanks to stronger pricing and a positive contribution from auto parts supplier Faurecia .

Revenue rose to 13.7 billion euros ($15 billion) in January-March, Peugeot said in a statement, raising its full-year European auto market growth forecast to 4 percent from 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)