PARIS, July 27 Recovering French carmaker PSA
Group unveiled record first-half profits on Wednesday,
as productivity gains and a European market rebound more than
made up for mounting challenges in China.
Net income more than doubled to 1.21 billion euros ($1.33
billion) from 571 million a year earlier, the maker of Peugeot,
Citroen and DS cars said, despite a decline in revenue and
deliveries for January-June.
The closely watched auto division increased profit by a
third to 1.3 billion euros, lifting its operating margin to an
all-time high of 6.8 percent from 5 percent. Group revenue fell
0.9 percent to 27.78 billion euros on adverse currency effects.
Since emerging in 2014 from a brush with bankruptcy and a
government-backed bailout, PSA has been pushing an international
expansion to reduce its dependence on the European mass market.
But the Paris-based carmaker fell behind archrival Renault
in global deliveries for the first half, as vehicle
sales dropped almost 20 percent in China.
PSA is seeking to cut its China operating costs by 10
percent annually over three years, Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters on Wednesday.
The financial results beat analysts' expectations of 796
million euros in net income and 1.01 billion in auto division
profit, based on the median of 12 estimates in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
