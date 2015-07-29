(Adds comments from top Iranian carmaker Khodro)
PARIS/DUBAI, July 29 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
talks on a manufacturing venture with Iran's biggest
carmaker are being undermined by anti-French sentiment in the
country, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Peugeot has "developed proposals" with historic partner Iran
Khodro, Tavares said, but progress is being hindered by a
backlash over France's tough line during the talks preceding a
July 14 breakthrough deal under which sanctions are to be lifted
in return for curbs on Iranian nuclear activities.
"The negotiations are taking place in a climate that is
fairly hostile to France, because the country's role during the
period under sanctions was not appreciated," Tavares said.
Iran Khodro said the French carmaker must account for its
decision in 2011 to exit Iran under sanctions before signing any
new deals, state-owned Press TV said.
Hashem Yekke-Zare, managing director of Iran Khodro, said
the firm was in discussions with several companies and suggested
that Renault, another French firm, could replace its
competitor Peugeot as Iran Khodro's main partner.
Peugeot and Renault both enjoyed a strong position in the
Iranian market before international sanctions on Tehran were
introduced in 2011, forcing them to exit.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrived in Tehran for
a one-day visit on Wednesday, where he laid out plans for
stronger economic ties, including in the carmaking sector, after
reaching a nuclear deal two weeks ago.
Peugeot remains in discussion with other potential Iranian
partners, Tavares added.
