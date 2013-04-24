PARIS, April 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen
may close its Aulnay plant a year ahead of schedule and shift
production of the Citroen C3 subcompact to its nearby Poissy
site, the company said Wednesday.
The French carmaker, which had earmarked the site for
closure in 2014, is considering whether to shutter the facility
near Paris this year as protesters disrupt production, Chief
Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said.
"The fact that a small number of people keep disrupting our
factory might oblige us to do so," the CFO told analysts and
reporters on a conference call.
