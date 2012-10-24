BRUSSELS Oct 24 European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday he had not
received notification of any French state aid for carmaker
Peugeot, but that he would consider it.
"We have not yet received any formal communication or
notification on this issue, but of course once we will receive
the information we will have to create a very careful assessment
of what is going on," Almunia, who regulates state aid in the
27-member European Union, told a news briefing.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest automaker, said
earlier on Wednesday it was nearing an agreement with creditor
banks on 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) of refinancing and
had received state guarantees of 7 billion euros in further
borrowing for its financing wing, Banque PSA Finance.
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)