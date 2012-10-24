* Peugeot gets state guarantee, close to bank deal
* Shares fall to lowest since 1986
* EU vows 'careful assessment' of aid
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Oct 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen
unveiled a government-backed refinancing deal for its lending
arm as the struggling French automaker's financial position
deteriorated further, sending its stock to historic lows.
Europe's second-biggest automaker said it was close to an
agreement with creditor banks on 11.5 billion euros ($14.9
billion) of refinancing and had won state guarantees on 7
billion euros in further borrowing by its Banque PSA Finance.
In return, the automaker agreed to appoint government and
union board representatives, halt dividend payments and scrap
stock-option awards to executives.
With its costly domestic production and high exposure to
southern European markets, Peugeot is bearing the brunt of the
region's slump as unemployment and government austerity weigh on
consumer spending.
The downturn is hurting other mid-market automakers
including Ford Motor Co, which announced the closure of a
major assembly plant in Genk, Belgium, as Peugeot was detailing
its bailout in Paris.
"Banque PSA is now government-backed," London-based Credit
Suisse analyst David Arnold said. "It's becoming increasingly
obvious that selling assets won't stem the cash outflow."
Peugeot shares were down 4.7 percent at 5.55 euros at 1210
GMT after touching their lowest levels since 1986. The stock has
plunged 45 percent this year, contrasting with a 20 percent gain
by the Stoxx Europe 600 autos & parts index.
The company is scrapping more than 10,000 jobs and a
domestic plant to stem losses approaching 200 million euros a
month, while developing future vehicles with General Motors
to deliver more savings in five years' time.
But its restructuring efforts have proven to be too little,
too late to counter the effects of Europe's brutal market
contraction.
Reporting a 3.9 percent decline in third-quarter sales,
Peugeot warned that net debt would rise to 3 billion euros by
year-end from 2.4 billion on June 30, as an asset sell-off fails
to keep pace with losses.
The debt outlook also reflects dimmer prospects for 57.4
percent-owned parts business Faurecia, which cut its
full year earnings forecast on Monday.
"The competitive environment is getting tougher," Peugeot
said.
Sales fell to 12.93 billion euros in the three months ended
Sept. 30 as revenue from the core carmaking division dropped 8.5
percent to 8.52 billion euros.
The automaker cut its full-year European outlook to predict
a 9 percent market decline, worse than the 8 percent contraction
forecast last month.
Talks with alliance partner General Motors have
settled on four joint vehicle programmes, Peugeot also said on
Wednesday, outlining plans to pool development of two small
cars, a compact crossover and a larger vehicle.
Peugeot turned to the French government after a Moody's
credit rating downgrade earlier this month threatened to
relegate the lending division to junk status, hobbling the sales
financing business.
European Union objections to the three-year refinancing
"can't be ruled out", Chief Executive Philippe Varin
acknowledged, while his finance chief insisted that the plan
broke no rules.
"It's not state aid, it's state support," Chief Financial
Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said, adding that Peugeot
would pay for the state guarantee. "It's priced at market
values."
The German state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder in
European market-leader Volkswagen, has said it will
oppose the package as a possible breach of EU rules.
"The problem that I see is less with the amount of money
involved, more with how the competition authorities in Brussels
will react," said economist Dominique Barbet of BNP Paribas -
one of Peugeot's creditor banks.
France has not yet notified Brussels about the aid, European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday.
"Once we receive the information, we will have to (conduct)
a very careful assessment of what's going on," he said.
Besides the board appointments, French Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said Peugeot was expected to trim its job cuts
in return for the aid.
"The government has no intention of handing out gifts like
this without return commitments," he said on France Inter radio.
In a separate statement, Peugeot also said it would refrain
from proposing dividends, buying back shares or issuing stock
options to executives while its debt carries state guarantees.