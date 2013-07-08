* Peugeot loses European market share in H1
* China sales surge 32 percent
* Peugeot reiterates European market outlook
(Adds executive comment, details)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 8 PSA Peugeot Citroen said
its global vehicle sales fell 9.8 percent in the first half as
it lost ground in a shrinking European market, partly offset by
gains in China and Latin America.
Peugeot's group deliveries tumbled to 1.46 million vehicles
from 1.62 million a year earlier, the Paris-based carmaker said
in a statement on Monday.
In Europe, where demand for new cars contracted 7 percent,
Peugeot's sales dropped 13 percent as it outpaced the decline in
France and other countries, cutting its regional market share to
12.1 percent from 12.9 percent.
Peugeot, among the worst casualties of a five-year European
auto slump that led to a 5 billion euro ($6.4 billion) net loss
and a state-backed debt rescue in 2012, is racing to expand
overseas.
"Our strategy of international development to reduce our
dependence on Europe is in progress and working," Citroen brand
chief Frederic Banzet told reporters on a conference call.
Sales in China surged 32 percent in the first half to
278,000 vehicles, twice the market expansion, helped by demand
for the Peugeot 3008 minivan, which recorded 25,000 deliveries.
The company plans to accelerate its Chinese expansion in the
second half by rolling out new models such as the no-frills
Peugeot 301 compact and Citroen C-Elysee, as well as the upscale
DS5 mid-sized car.
Latin American sales also jumped 21 percent, more than
triple the market's 6 percent expansion, helped by strong sales
of the Peugeot 208. The subcompact has posted 400,000 sales
globally in the first year since its launch.
But Peugeot's overseas performance was punished by its
decision last year to halt sales to Iran, under pressure from
international sanctions.
The move cost Peugeot 142,000 deliveries of partially
assembled "knock-down" vehicles, compared with the previous
year. Excluding Iran sales, the French carmaker's global
deliveries fell a more modest 1.1 percent.
The Citroen brand chief reiterated Peugeot's European market
forecast of a 3 to 5 percent decline in 2013.
($1 = 0.7792 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume Editing by James
Regan)