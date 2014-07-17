By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, July 17
PARIS, July 17 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
first-half vehicle deliveries rose 5.5 percent, the French
carmaker said on Thursday, as a European recovery and Chinese
expansion made up for a currency-driven sales collapse in the
rest of the world.
Deliveries rose to 1.54 million vehicles in January-June
from 1.46 million a year earlier, Peugeot said in a statement.
The Paris-based carmaker, which is struggling to return to
profitability under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, gained
market share in Europe with the help of new models and
recovering demand in France, Spain and Britain.
Sales rose 28 percent in China, where the group is making up
for lost time by expanding production in separate joint ventures
with Changan and Dongfeng Motor Group.
But Peugeot blamed a weakening of emerging-market currencies
for a brutal sales decline in almost every other major market.
"We need to remain focused on executing our roadmap, as the
external environment is still unstable, particularly in Europe,
Latin America and Russia," Tavares said in the statement.
