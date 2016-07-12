(Adds dateline, details, background, analyst comment)
By Laurence Frost and Norihiko Shirouzu
PARIS/BEIJING, July 12 French carmaker PSA Group
posted a first-half decline in global sales on
Tuesday, with deliveries plunging almost 20 percent in China as
the fast-changing market shunned its Peugeot, Citroen and DS
cars.
The Paris-based company recorded a stronger performance at
home in Europe, while warning that regional demand will likely
suffer in the wake of Britain's June 23 referendum vote to leave
the European Union.
PSA's total sales fell 0.2 percent to 1.54 million
vehicles, slipping behind domestic rival Renault as
its setback in China highlighted the challenging conditions
faced by western mid-range car brands in the world's biggest
market.
"In China we're in the process of adapting to a
fast-changing market," PSA Europe Director Denis Martin told
reporters on a conference call.
The Chinese market has stalled in the biggest population
centres including Beijing and Shanghai, where congestion and
pollution have brought new traffic and ownership restrictions,
leaving growth in demand to smaller cities where SUVs built by
lower-cost Chinese brands are favoured.
Some foreign carmakers are responding with new locally
branded products with their Chinese joint ventures, such as
General Motors' Baojun and the Venucia brand owned by
Nissan and Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Corporation
.
By 2020 about 3.2 percent of China's market will be claimed
by new local brands created with global partners over the
preceding decade, forecaster IHS Automotive predicts.
"We've been seeing a strong demand shift towards smaller
SUVs in more rural areas, and the local guys had more affordable
product," said Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst with Evercore ISI
who has a "sell" rating on PSA's shares.
"Others have recovered pretty well, so it's a bit surprising
to see Peugeot still suffering this much," he said.
PSA has plans for a new product offensive in China which
includes five four-by-four offerings.
But its fledgling Fengshen badge has so far been left behind
in the rush and is still carried on only a handful of models,
although it is shared with Dongfeng, which took a 14 percent
stake in PSA as part of the French carmaker's government-backed
rescue from the brink of bankruptcy in 2014.
PSA also lacks a modern low-cost vehicle architecture in its
Chinese plants, with its new CMP small-car platform not due
until 2018-19.
Meanwhile back in Europe, PSA's first-half sales rose 7.4
percent, led by the Peugeot 2008 mini-SUV and Partner delivery
van although Martin said the European market may suffer a
"slight slowdown" following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union. However, he maintained the company's forecast for 4
percent growth for the full year.
Peugeot's shares were up 5.3 percent at 11.77 euros by 1138
GMT in an overall higher market.
The company is due to publish its first-half earnings on
July 27.
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew
Callus, Greg Mahlich)