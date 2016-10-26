PARIS Oct 26 PSA revenue fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the French carmaker said, hurt by a sharp decline in China sales and a weaker Citroen brand performance at home in Europe.

Revenue fell to 11.4 billion euros ($12.41 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 12.02 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based company said on Wednesday.

The decline reflected a 16.5 percent drop in China sales, even as PSA lifted its growth forecast to 15 percent for the world's biggest auto market. Global deliveries rose 10.6 percent, with Peugeot up a quarter but Citroen down 7.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)